Welcome to News and Knees …

Who Am I?

Hi, I’m Lionel Tchami, a faith-driven writer, lover of Jesus and Freedom. I’ve always been passionate about staying informed while responding to the world’s needs with prayer, not complaints. This Substack is my way of combining those two callings: bringing you timely news and heartfelt prayers for the US, Israel, and beyond.

Message Lionel T.

What is News and Knees?

News and Knees is a unique blend of current events and prayerful reflection. Here, we:

Stay updated on the latest news in the US and Israel.

Respond to headlines with hope, faith, and intercession.

Build a community of believers who pray together and make a difference.

This isn’t just a newsletter—it’s a movement to turn information into inspiration and prayer into action.

Why Subscribe?

By subscribing, you’ll:

Receive thoughtful analysis of key events in the US, Israel and the rest of the world.

Join a community that prays about what is happening and not complain.

Be encouraged to respond with faith, not fear or complaints.

Get practical ways to share this mission and invite others to pray with us.

Your subscription supports this work and helps us grow a community dedicated to hope and intercession.

Our Promise

I promise to deliver:

Timely, accurate news with a focus on the US and Israel.

Heartfelt prayers that address the needs behind the headlines.

A positive, faith-filled perspective that inspires action.

This is a space free from negativity, complaints, or divisiveness. Together, we’ll focus on what truly matters: love, prayer, faith, and God’s work in our world.

Share News and Knees

Join Us on This Journey

I’m so glad you’re here! By subscribing, you’re not just joining a newsletter—you’re becoming part of a community that prays, shares, and shines light in the darkness. Let’s stay informed, grow in faith, and make a difference together.

Click the button below to subscribe and join the movement. And don’t forget to share *News and Knees* with others who want to pray for our world!

With gratitude,

Brother Lionel Tchami