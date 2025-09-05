News and Knees

News and Knees

Published on The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey   
Is AI Powering the Antichrist System?
A Minister’s Prophetic Warning
  
Lionel T.
8
17:31

April 2025

March 2025

The Echoes of Mao: How China's Cultural Revolution Reverberates in Modern America
Unveiling the Disturbing Parallels Between Past Extremism and Present-Day Movements
  
Lionel T.
4
16:20
Candace Owens, RFK Jr., and the Crossroads of Accountability, Free Speech, and Public Trust
They’ll scream about his bedroom to hide the body count in YOUR KITCHEN.
  
Lionel T.
19
8:21
MGM Casino Marketing Director Admits to Racial Discrimination in Hiring Practices
Exclusive Undercover Investigation Reveals Troubling DEI Practices at Major Casino Resort
5
15:42
From Caddy to Commander: Dan Scavino's Remarkable Journey with President Trump
The Extraordinary Tale of a Teenage Golf Caddy Who Became a White House Power Player
  
Lionel T.
1
9:08
The Texas Two-Step: How Johnson & Johnson Created a Bankruptcy Shield for Cancer Lawsuits
How One of America's Most Trusted Companies Used Legal Loopholes to Shield Itself from Cancer Victims
  
Lionel T.
7
13:53
The Art of Negotiation: Steve Witkoff on Trump, Diplomacy, and the Realities of Gaza Reconstruction
The special envoy unveils key insights on effective negotiation, presidential direction, and the critical need for realistic assessments in foreign…
  
Lionel T.
7
1:32:09
Exclusive: Inside the IRS’s $15 Billion Tech Crisis—Can a Silicon Valley CEO Fix Decades of Failure?
Exclusive Interview with the Doge Team
  
Lionel T.
2
12:07
Historic Shift in U.S. Education Policy: Trump Signs Executive Order to Eliminate Federal Department of Education
A Landmark Move to Return Power to the States
  
Lionel T.
4
15:47
Down the Rabbit Hole: What the JFK Files Reveal About Government Secrecy
The Unredacted Truth: Newly Released Kennedy Assassination Documents
  
Lionel T.
9
10:43
