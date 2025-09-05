Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Beyond the Soundbite
Lionel's Weekly Watch
The Watchman Witness
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Rewiring The Zeitgeist
Preface
Published on The Official Substack Of Brandon Richey
•
Sep 5
Is AI Powering the Antichrist System?
A Minister’s Prophetic Warning
Sep 1
•
Lionel T.
53
8
17:31
April 2025
We Gave It All Away: The Silent Surrender of Privacy in the Digital Age
How Smart Devices, Data Brokers, and the Rise of A.I. Have Enslaved Humanity—And Why No One Seems to Care
Apr 4
•
Lionel T.
44
12
March 2025
The Echoes of Mao: How China's Cultural Revolution Reverberates in Modern America
Unveiling the Disturbing Parallels Between Past Extremism and Present-Day Movements
Mar 30
•
Lionel T.
21
4
16:20
Candace Owens, RFK Jr., and the Crossroads of Accountability, Free Speech, and Public Trust
They’ll scream about his bedroom to hide the body count in YOUR KITCHEN.
Mar 30
•
Lionel T.
146
19
8:21
MGM Casino Marketing Director Admits to Racial Discrimination in Hiring Practices
Exclusive Undercover Investigation Reveals Troubling DEI Practices at Major Casino Resort
Mar 29
8
5
15:42
From Caddy to Commander: Dan Scavino's Remarkable Journey with President Trump
The Extraordinary Tale of a Teenage Golf Caddy Who Became a White House Power Player
Mar 29
•
Lionel T.
22
1
9:08
The Texas Two-Step: How Johnson & Johnson Created a Bankruptcy Shield for Cancer Lawsuits
How One of America's Most Trusted Companies Used Legal Loopholes to Shield Itself from Cancer Victims
Mar 29
•
Lionel T.
19
7
13:53
The Art of Negotiation: Steve Witkoff on Trump, Diplomacy, and the Realities of Gaza Reconstruction
The special envoy unveils key insights on effective negotiation, presidential direction, and the critical need for realistic assessments in foreign…
Mar 22
•
Lionel T.
218
7
1:32:09
Exclusive: Inside the IRS’s $15 Billion Tech Crisis—Can a Silicon Valley CEO Fix Decades of Failure?
Exclusive Interview with the Doge Team
Mar 22
•
Lionel T.
19
2
12:07
Historic Shift in U.S. Education Policy: Trump Signs Executive Order to Eliminate Federal Department of Education
A Landmark Move to Return Power to the States
Mar 21
•
Lionel T.
34
4
15:47
Down the Rabbit Hole: What the JFK Files Reveal About Government Secrecy
The Unredacted Truth: Newly Released Kennedy Assassination Documents
Mar 19
•
Lionel T.
45
9
10:43
© 2025 Lionel T.
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts