Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript4fULL EVENT🔥FULL EVENT: President Trumps Hosts a Bilateral Meeting with Japan's Prime Minister - 03/19/26Lionel T.Mar 19, 20264ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNews and KneesSubscribeAuthorsLionel T.Recent PostsSen. John Thune ‘Pessimistic’ About Save America Act Passing, Says Broad Public Support Won’t Sway DemocratsMar 18 • Lionel T.JUST IN: Trump Orders Massive Strike on Iran’s Kharg IslandMar 15 • Lionel T.Trump Tells Jake Paul: White House UFC Event Is Going to Be “Amazing”Mar 13 • Lionel T.Wall Street Accused of Driving Up U.S. Home Prices by Buying New Housing SupplyMar 13 • Lionel T.FULL EVENTMar 11 • Lionel T.FULL EVENTMar 11 • Lionel T.FULL SPEECHMar 10 • Lionel T.