Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1912FULL SPEECH🔥FULL SPEECH: POTUS Hosts a Dinner with Japan's Prime Minister in the State Dining Room - 03/19/26Lionel T.Mar 20, 20261912ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksNews and KneesSubscribeAuthorsLionel T.Recent PostsFULL WATCH18 hrs ago • Lionel T.FULL WATCHMar 21 • Lionel T.fULL EVENTMar 19 • Lionel T.Sen. John Thune ‘Pessimistic’ About Save America Act Passing, Says Broad Public Support Won’t Sway DemocratsMar 18 • Lionel T.JUST IN: Trump Orders Massive Strike on Iran’s Kharg IslandMar 15 • Lionel T.Trump Tells Jake Paul: White House UFC Event Is Going to Be “Amazing”Mar 13 • Lionel T.Wall Street Accused of Driving Up U.S. Home Prices by Buying New Housing SupplyMar 13 • Lionel T.