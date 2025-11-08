When We Feel Powerless

“But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.” — 2 Corinthians 12:9

I need to be honest with you today. Recently, I’ve been feeling very powerless. I don’t know if I’m alone in this, but the weight of what’s happening in our world—when we look at what the Bible says and compare it to current events—leaves us with an undeniable sense that we’re living in the end times.

I had no idea it would be this way, but here we are.

The Reality of Our Powerlessness

In this week’s podcast episode, I shared something vulnerable: the crushing feeling of being unable to control the chaos around us. Whether it’s global events, personal struggles, or the mounting evidence that we’re witnessing biblical prophecy unfold in real-time, we’re confronted daily with our human limitations.

It feels overwhelming. It feels powerless.

What the Bible Says About These Times

“You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. All these are the beginning of birth pains.” — Matthew 24:6-8

When we look at Scripture, we see the signs clearly. Jesus spoke about wars, rumors of wars, earthquakes, famines, and persecution. He told us that the gospel would be preached to all nations before the end comes. And when we look around at our world today—the technological advancements that allow the gospel to reach every corner of the earth, the increasing hostility toward believers, the moral decline—we can’t help but see the convergence of these prophecies.

“And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.” — Matthew 24:14

I shared in the episode how this realization hit me: we’re not just reading about the end times anymore. We’re living them.

What We Can Control: Prayer and Faith

“Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:6-7

Here’s what I keep coming back to: even when we can’t

control our circumstances, we can control our response. We can pray. We can stay close to God. We can keep our eyes on Jesus.

Prayer isn’t our last resort—it’s our first line of defense and our greatest weapon.

I’ve learned (sometimes the hard way) that I can’t fix everything. I can’t be physically present in everywhere to handle family matters. I can’t stop the prophetic clock from ticking toward Jesus’s return. But I can pray. And prayer changes things—maybe not always our circumstances, but always us.

“The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” — James 5:16

A Personal Request: We Need to Pray

I believe in the power of corporate prayer. When we as God’s people come together and lift their voices to heaven, things happen. Mountains move. Strongholds crumble. Peace floods anxious hearts.

Are You Ready for Jesus’s Return?

“Therefore keep watch, because you do not know on what day your Lord will come... So you also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.” — Matthew 24:42, 44

One of the most important questions I posed in this episode is this:

Are you ready?

If Jesus came back today, would you be ready to meet Him? Have you surrendered your life to Him? Are you living in a way that honors Him, or are you still holding onto sin, hoping you’ll have time to “get right” later?

“Look, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to each person according to what they have done.” — Revelation 22:12

The reality is that we don’t know when Jesus will return. It could be today. It could be in our lifetime. The signs suggest we’re closer than we’ve ever been. The question isn’t whether He’s coming back—He promised He would. The question is whether we’ll be ready when He does.

The Way Forward

“And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose.” — Romans 8:28

We’re living in challenging times, friends. Times that test our faith, stretch our trust, and reveal what we’re really made of. But we’re not without hope. We serve a God who is sovereign over all things, who works all things together for the good of those who love Him, and who has already won the victory.

“Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess, for he who promised is faithful.” — Hebrews 10:23

So we press on. We pray. We trust. We keep our eyes fixed on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith. And we remember that even when we feel powerless, we serve an all-powerful God.

“For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 8:38-39

Listen to the Full Episode

This article only scratches the surface of what I shared in this week’s podcast. I encourage you to listen to the full episode to hear the complete context, the emotional weight behind these words, and the additional insights I shared about living faithfully in these end times.

Most importantly: Please pray for me and all our readers. We all need it more than we realize.

May the Lord bless you and keep you. May He make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you. May He turn His countenance toward you and give you peace.

In Jesus’s name,

Lionel

Share your thoughts in the comments. How are you processing these times? What helps you stay grounded in your faith when everything feels uncertain?