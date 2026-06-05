News and Knees

News and Knees

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Watch: Secretary Rollins Delivers Opening Statement Before House Agriculture Committee

🔥 Secretary Brooke Rollins outlines priorities for American agriculture, food security, and rural communities
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jun 05, 2026

Secretary Brooke Rollins delivered her opening statement before the House Committee on Agriculture, discussing key issues affecting farmers, ranchers, and rural communities across the United States. During the hearing, she highlighted agricultural priorities, food security initiatives, economic opportunities for producers, and efforts to strengthen the nation’s agricultural sector. Lawmakers also examined current challenges facing agriculture and the policies being implemented to address them.

Congressional hearings provide insight into the administration’s plans for supporting agriculture, food production, and rural development. The discussions can influence future policies affecting farmers, consumers, and the broader economy.

The work of cultivating and providing for others is a reminder of stewardship and diligence. As Colossians 3:23 says, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters.

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