President Donald J. Trump held a midnight press gaggle with reporters on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. During the informal briefing, the President answered questions on current events, administration priorities, and other topics of public interest. The late-night exchange provided reporters with an opportunity to seek updates and clarification on issues facing the nation.

Press gaggles offer a direct channel for journalists to engage with the President and gain insight into the administration’s positions on key matters. These interactions can provide timely updates and help shape public understanding of ongoing developments.

Words spoken by leaders carry influence and responsibility. As Proverbs 15:1 reminds us, “A gentle answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.” May wisdom and understanding guide all public discourse.