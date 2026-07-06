News and Knees

News and Knees

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Vice President Vance Delivers Powerful Remarks Aboard USS Kearsarge

Vice President JD Vance visits USS Kearsarge to thank America's service members for their dedication and sacrifice. (07/04/26)
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jul 06, 2026

Vice President JD Vance visited USS Kearsarge, where he met with U.S. service members and expressed his appreciation for their commitment to protecting the nation. He recognized the hard work, sacrifice, and resilience of the crew and their families.

In his remarks, Vance spoke about the importance of leadership, teamwork, and staying mission-ready. The visit served as a chance to personally thank those in uniform and reaffirm the nation’s support for the men and women who serve.

The dedication of our service members reminds us of the courage it takes to put others before ourselves. As Isaiah 41:10 says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you.” May God continue to watch over those who serve, grant them strength in every mission, and bring peace to them and their loved ones.

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