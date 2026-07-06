Vice President Vance Delivers Powerful Remarks Aboard USS Kearsarge

Vice President JD Vance visited USS Kearsarge, where he met with U.S. service members and expressed his appreciation for their commitment to protecting the nation. He recognized the hard work, sacrifice, and resilience of the crew and their families.

In his remarks, Vance spoke about the importance of leadership, teamwork, and staying mission-ready. The visit served as a chance to personally thank those in uniform and reaffirm the nation’s support for the men and women who serve.

The dedication of our service members reminds us of the courage it takes to put others before ourselves. As Isaiah 41:10 says, “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you.” May God continue to watch over those who serve, grant them strength in every mission, and bring peace to them and their loved ones.