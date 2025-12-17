Unpacking the Candace Owens Split: Why Our Initial Assumptions Were Wrong

Some time ago, many of us watched the public friction between Candace Owens and the Daily Wire (DW) unfold with growing unease. Then came the shock announcement: the Daily Wire terminated its relationship with Candace.

In the immediate aftermath, I know many of us—myself included—were left scratching our heads. Candace has always been an incredibly powerful conservative voice. Absent clear explanations, the default assumption among many in our sphere was that Jeremy Boreing, the CEO, must have been wrong. We wondered if this was merely an internal disagreement gone too far or if he was capitulating to external pressure. We felt protective of a voice we admired, and without the full picture, it was easy to criticize the management for seemingly “cancelling” one of their stars.

The Clarity We Now Have

What has become unavoidably clear, based on the details Boreing himself has said (the this video leaked by Crowder), is that our assumptions were based on profound ignorance of the situation inside the Daily Wire. The issue was not simply one or two controversial tweets; it was a comprehensive and sustained pattern of behavior that the Daily Wire, as a publisher, determined was causing “enormous damage to our brand”.

The Daily Wire is not merely a platform like X; it is a publisher that curates voices and thoughts they believe are “doing good in the world” and align with their values. Boreing, one of the majority Christian owners, outlined a comprehensive case detailing why Candace’s behavior violated their core principles and, critically, violated her contract.

Here are some of the key actions that Boreing pointed to, which fundamentally clarify why the termination occurred:

Anti-Semitism and Association: Candace repeatedly engaged in content widely viewed as anti-Semitic, often through “flirting with, winking at, and even directly engaging in” such content, and associating herself with “well-known antisemites”. The Blood Libel and Other Tropes: She liked a post on X asking if a well-known rabbi was “drunk on Christian blood,” referencing the blood libel, an ancient anti-Semitic expression used historically to incite the hatred and murder of Jews. She also lamented “DC Jews” as Marxists and monsters who need to be “weeded out”. Silence and Insinuation: After the October 7th Hamas attacks, she made no statement but later used carefully worded tweets that anti-Semites immediately cheered as “smearing Israel” (such as posting about “genocide”). She often used insinuations about Jews (e.g., regarding the profitability of pornography or the control of American politics), only to deny she meant Jews when confronted, but failing to disabuse the anti-Semites who celebrated her interpretation. Weaponizing Faith: Her repeated use of “Christ is King” in response to Ben Shapiro (who is Jewish) was widely interpreted as an attack on his Jewishness. This term is used by prominent anti-Semites like Nick Fuentes to “cudel your enemies,” thereby carrying forth the name of the Lord in vain. Contractual Obligations: Boreing stressed that Candace had a contractual obligation not to tarnish the DW brand and not to align her brand with anti-Semites or engage in anything a reasonable person might construe as anti-Semitic. This specific clause was ironically suggested by her own attorney following the earlier Kanye West controversy.

When viewed collectively, these instances show a pattern that Jeremy Boreing determined was doing “great harm in the world” and to the brand he worked to build. This wasn’t about cancelling a viewpoint; it was about enforcing contractual and moral boundaries against behavior that DW’s management saw as deeply destructive.

Our initial assumption—that Boreing was being overly harsh or incorrect—was wrong because we did not understand the scale of the contractual violations and the extent of the brand damage caused by Candace’s consistent rhetoric.

A New Question: Are We Repeating Our Error?

This clarification about Candace Owens naturally makes me reflect on other recent movements in the conservative media landscape.

What made Jeremy Boreing also part ways with Brett Cooper from the Daily Wire? Are we sure our assumptions are not also wrong in this case, just as they were with Candace Owens?

The lesson from the Candace Owens departure remains powerful: when a public split occurs, the visible actions and the underlying contractual and organizational commitments are often far more complex than we understand. If we previously rushed to judgment without all the facts regarding Candace, we must be equally cautious about drawing conclusions regarding any other high-profile departures without similar transparency.