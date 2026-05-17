Trump’s Beijing Interview: Strong Words on Global Power and America’s Future

In an extended interview conducted from Beijing, President Donald Trump joins Brett Baier to discuss global leadership, the relationship between the United States and China, and how he plans to guide America forward. In this Beijing interview, Trump talks about economic power, military might, and how negotiation should be conducted with confidence.

When the time comes, faith will serve to remind us that a great leader needs wisdom, humility, and justice in order to achieve greatness. No matter our opinion on politics, we must always pray for our leaders and remain committed to the truth.