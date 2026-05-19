During a complete speech delivery on May 18, 2026, President Donald J. Trump rolled out an upgrade of his already known “TrumpRx” plan that was intended to lower the cost of prescription drugs in order to lessen the load off the shoulders of Americans. The president spoke with great passion about the need to deal with the problem of high drug prices, referring to them as being unacceptable and impossible to bear for an ordinary citizen.

moments like this make us think about the importance of mercy and justice. The Bible encourages believers to take care of the poor and fight for justice in every aspect of their lives. No matter whether you are in leadership position or lead your usual life, you should exercise wisdom in all your actions.