After a busy week of meetings and discussions at the G7 Summit, President Donald Trump spoke with reporters about what was accomplished and the conversations he had with fellow world leaders.

During the press conference, Trump reflected on topics ranging from global security and trade to international partnerships and economic cooperation. He described the summit as a success and emphasized the importance of maintaining strong relationships with allies while addressing challenges facing the world today.

The event also gave journalists an opportunity to ask questions and hear directly from the President about the administration’s priorities moving forward.

The G7 Summit is one of the world’s most influential gatherings of leaders, and the discussions that take place there can help shape future decisions on global issues. Press conferences like this offer a glimpse into how leaders view those conversations and what they hope to achieve in the months ahead.

Great leaders don’t work alone—they listen, learn, and seek wisdom from others. As Proverbs 11:14 says, “Where there is no guidance, a people falls, but in an abundance of counselors there is safety.” Collaboration and wise counsel remain valuable in every area of leadership.