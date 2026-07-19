President Donald Trump delivered remarks during a FIFA reception in New York City, welcoming guests and recognizing the growing excitement surrounding international soccer. Speaking before officials, athletes, and invited attendees, he reflected on the sport’s ability to bring people together across cultures and nations.

During his remarks, Trump also touched on the significance of hosting major international sporting events and the opportunities they create for communities, tourism, and economic growth. The reception served as a celebration of the global game and the partnerships that help make events like these possible.

Major international sporting events extend beyond competition—they foster cultural exchange, strengthen international relationships, and generate economic opportunities for host cities. Gatherings like the FIFA reception also highlight the role sports can play in connecting people from different backgrounds.

Sports remind us of the value of teamwork, perseverance, and unity. As Ecclesiastes 4:9 says, “Two are better than one, because they have a good return for their labor.” Working together with respect and a shared purpose can bring out the best in individuals and communities alike.