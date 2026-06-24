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News and Knees

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Trump Signs Major Executive Orders on Quantum Technology

🚀 New measures aim to boost innovation, strengthen U.S. competitiveness, and prepare for the next era of technology (06/22/26)
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jun 24, 2026

President Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders focused on expanding America’s leadership in quantum technology, a field many experts believe could reshape the future of computing, cybersecurity, medicine, and scientific research.

Speaking during the event, Trump described the initiative as an important investment in the country’s future, emphasizing the need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving technological landscape. The orders are expected to support research, encourage innovation, and help build a stronger workforce equipped for the technologies of tomorrow.

As countries around the world race to develop advanced technologies, the administration says these efforts are designed to keep the United States competitive and drive long-term economic growth.

While quantum technology may still seem far off for many people, its potential impact could be enormous. The decisions made today could help shape how we communicate, solve complex problems, protect data, and develop new technologies in the years ahead.

Progress and discovery can open new opportunities when guided by wisdom and responsibility. As Proverbs 24:3 says, “By wisdom a house is built, and through understanding it is established.” True advancement comes when knowledge is used to benefit others and build a better future.

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