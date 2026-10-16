News and Knees

News and Knees

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⚠️ Trump Reveals He Told Katie Zacharia to Rethink Her Press Secretary Role

President Trump shares what he told Katie Zacharia about becoming White House press secretary.
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.

President Donald Trump reveals that he advised Katie Zacharia to reconsider becoming White House press secretary. His comments have sparked interest in what the two discussed and why he gave her that advice.

Being the White House press secretary comes with plenty of pressure, from answering tough questions to explaining the administration’s decisions in front of the media.

Watch the full remarks to hear Trump’s comments for yourself and learn more about what he said regarding Zacharia’s role.

“The wise listen to advice.” — Proverbs 12:15

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