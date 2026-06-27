News and Knees

News and Knees

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Trump Opens the Great American State Fair with Patriotic Speech

🇺🇸 President Donald Trump celebrates American values, unity, and the nation's future during the opening of the Great American State Fair (06/24/26)
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jun 27, 2026

President Donald Trump officially kicked off the Great American State Fair with a speech celebrating the country’s history, traditions, and the people who help shape its future.

Speaking before a large crowd, Trump reflected on themes of patriotism, national pride, economic growth, and the importance of preserving American values. He also thanked service members, first responders, farmers, and hardworking families, highlighting their contributions to the country.

The event marked the opening of the fair and brought together attendees from across the nation to celebrate American culture, community, and shared traditions.

Public events like the Great American State Fair give national leaders an opportunity to connect directly with Americans, celebrate shared values, and discuss their vision for the country’s future. These speeches often set the tone for broader conversations on national priorities and unity.

A strong nation is built by people who serve others with integrity and purpose. As Psalm 33:12 says, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people He chose for His inheritance.” Gratitude, service, and unity remain foundations of a thriving community.

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