On this sort of energized rally in Suffern, New York, on May 22, 2026, President Donald Trump spoke about economic well being , national strength and border safety in front of thousands of supporters. The crowd was among the largest you’d see around there , with lots of folks waving their flags, and chanting slogans like it was second nature.

Moments like this reflection:are kind of a reminder , leadership matters and influence matters too. As Christians, we should ask God for wisdom and discernment when evaluating leaders , even when those leaders aren’t tied to our own political camps. As Scripture puts it, leaders can be instruments God uses to steer His people, and we’re supposed to ask Him to direct nations through the leaders He allows.