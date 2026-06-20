Trump Celebrates Iran Deal, Says Nuclear Program Is “Finished”

President Donald Trump is celebrating what he describes as a major breakthrough with Iran, calling the latest agreement a “massive victory” and declaring that Iran’s nuclear program is effectively over.

In a video message, Trump said Iran has agreed to destroy its stockpiles of enriched uranium under international supervision and that sanctions relief will only come once the remaining nuclear material is eliminated. He argued that Iran is now left without a functioning nuclear program and emphasized that the country has pledged not to pursue nuclear weapons moving forward.

Trump also touched on the potential economic impact of the deal, suggesting that increased Iranian oil exports could help ease pressure on global energy prices and contribute to lower inflation. He dismissed concerns about possible restrictions or tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, saying such a move would be unacceptable under international law.

If implemented as described, the agreement could reshape both regional security and global energy markets. Supporters see it as a major diplomatic achievement, while others will be watching closely to see how the agreement is enforced and whether all sides follow through on their commitments.

Peace is often built through difficult negotiations and a commitment to keeping promises. As Psalm 34:14 says, “Turn from evil and do good; seek peace and pursue it.” Lasting peace requires both wisdom and accountability from all involved.