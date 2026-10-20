🔥 Trump Announces New Fraud Reporting Program With a 1% Reward

President Donald Trump announces a new whistleblower program focused on identifying fraud and recovering money. Under the plan described in the announcement, eligible people could receive a 1% reward based on the funds recovered through their reports.

The announcement raises questions about how the program will work, who can participate, and what people need to do to report suspected fraud.

Watch the full event to hear Trump explain the initiative and learn more about what this new program could mean for people willing to speak up about fraud.

“Whoever walks in integrity walks securely.” — Proverbs 10:9