Travel YouTuber Nick Shirley Claims He Was Targeted After Filming in Communist Cuba

Nick Shirley, the travel content creator, shared his experience of how he got threatened and monitored by the Cuban authorities when he tried to capture the truth about life under the communist regime. According to Shirley, the Cuban authorities kept tabs on everything he did after exposing the reality of the communist regime. For instance, he was told by a two-star Cuban general that even the country’s president knew that he was in Cuba.

This case shows that sometimes, revealing the truth may be expensive. However, throughout history, courageous people have always uncovered darkness.