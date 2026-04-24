Todd Blanche and Kash Patel Blast Allegations and New Charges at DOJ Press Conference.

At a press conference held by the Justice Department, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel spoke on the allegations against Patel. They also announced federal fraud charges against the Southern Poverty Law Center. Blanche stood in favor of the Justice Department’s actions and Patel pushed back against media reports questioning his performance calling them false and politically motivated.



At times of controversy and division, we remember that the pursuit of truth must be wise and just. According to the Holy Bible, “When justice is done, it brings joy to the righteous but terror to evildoers.”