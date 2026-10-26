News and Knees

News and Knees

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Todd Beamer’s Father Opens Up About His Story and the Values America Should Never Forget

A heartfelt conversation about family, courage, and keeping American ideals alive for future generations.
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.

Todd Beamer’s father shares a personal and emotional story about his son and the values that continue to matter to him. He reflects on courage, sacrifice, and what it means to stand up for something bigger than yourself.

He also talks about why America’s founding ideals are worth remembering and why it’s important to pass those values on to the next generation.

His message is a reminder that behind every powerful story are real people, families, and lessons that stay with us long after the moment has passed.

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