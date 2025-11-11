They Haven't Left Us—They've Moved Into Our Future

“For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. If I am to go on living in the body, this will mean fruitful labor for me. Yet what shall I choose? I do not know! I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far.” — Philippians 1:21-23

I need to share something with you today. For the past two weeks, I haven’t been posting my weekly podcasts as I should. There’s a reason for that. Something happened that shook me to my core, and I believe God wants me to share it with you. I believe He’s going to heal somebody out there through this message.

My sister Joelle passed away.

A Sister Who Became Even Closer

As the youngest of five children, Joelle was my sister, but after both our parents passed away, our bond deepened in a way I never expected. We started calling each other regularly—checking in, encouraging each other, keeping that family connection alive even though I was in Canada and she was in Cameroon.

“A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for a time of adversity.” — Proverbs 17:17

I thank God that I had gone to visit her in April 2025. I spent months with her before coming back to Canada. I didn’t know it then, but those months were a precious gift—time I would treasure forever.

The Call That Changed Everything

About two weeks ago, I got a call from Joelle. The moment I heard her voice, I knew something was wrong. She wasn’t well. I could hear it in the way she spoke.

I didn’t hesitate. I immediately started praying with her right there on the phone. Others joined us, and that Saturday, we prayed together. I had no idea that this was the beginning of her goodbye.

“Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 3:13-14

I thank God for my job—I was able to take some time off so I could focus completely on her. I assisted financially and in any other way I could from Canada. We were on the phone almost every day, encouraging each other, praying together, holding onto faith.

As her condition worsened, speaking became hard for her. All we could do was pray. Just pray and trust God.

She was later taken in for surgery. But before the surgery could be done, she went home to be with God.

The pain of losing her was overwhelming. Even though I had been able to pray with her, encourage her, and be there for her as much as I could from Canada, the finality of death still hit me hard.

But in my grief, God spoke something powerful to my heart.

They’ve Moved Into Our Future

Here’s the truth that God revealed to me, and I want you to hear this clearly:

Our friends and family who die in Christ haven’t left us. They’ve moved into our future.

“Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.” — 1 Thessalonians 4:13-14

Joelle isn’t gone. She’s just ahead of me. She’s in the place where I’m heading—where all believers are heading.

Death for a Christian isn’t the end of the relationship; it’s a temporary separation before a glorious reunion.

Think about it: when someone moves to another country and you plan to join them later, you don’t say they’re gone forever. You say they’re waiting for you in your future destination. That’s exactly what happens when a believer dies. They’ve arrived at our ultimate destination ahead of us.

“For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever.” — 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17

Keep Fighting the Good Fight

This is why I’m sharing this with you: we must keep fighting the good fight of faith so we can be with them in our future.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” — 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Joelle ran her race. She finished her course. She’s with Jesus now, experiencing the fullness of joy that we can only imagine. And one day—if I remain faithful, if I keep pressing on, if I don’t give up—I’m going to see her again.

But here’s the thing: none of us are guaranteed tomorrow. We don’t know when our race will end. We don’t know when we’ll take our last breath. The question is: are we ready? Are we running the race with endurance? Are we keeping the faith?

Lessons from Loss

Losing Joelle has taught me some profound lessons:

1. Cherish the time you have. I’m so grateful I spent those months with her in April. I didn’t know they would be our last months together on this earth, but God knew. Don’t put off visiting loved ones. Make the time.

2. The power of prayer is real. Even when I couldn’t be there physically in her final days, I could pray. We could pray together. Prayer connected us across continents and sustained us both.

3. God’s timing is perfect. I thank God for a job that allowed me to take time off when I needed it most. I was able to be present for her—financially, emotionally, spiritually—in her time of need.

4. Tomorrow isn’t promised. Joelle’s condition changed quickly. We went from regular phone calls to her struggling to speak, to surgery, to eternity—all in two weeks. Live with urgency. Love without delay.

5. The hope of reunion is real. Our grief is not without hope. We serve a God who conquered death, who promises us eternal life, and who will one day wipe away every tear.

“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” — Revelation 21:4

A Message of Hope

If you’re reading this and you’ve lost someone you love who was in Christ, I want you to know: they’re not gone. They’re in your future. They’re waiting for you. And if you remain faithful to Jesus, you will see them again.

“Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?’” — John 11:25-26

If you’re reading this and you’ve lost someone and you’re not sure if you’ll see them again—if you’re not sure about your own salvation—today is the day to make that right. Give your life to Jesus. Surrender to Him. Trust in His finished work on the cross. Because the promise of eternal life isn’t just for some people—it’s for everyone who believes.

Keep Running Your Race

I’m going to keep running my race. I’m going to keep fighting the good fight of faith. Not because I’m perfect—I’m far from it. Not because I have it all together—I don’t. But because I have a sister waiting for me in my future. Because I have a Savior who conquered death. Because I have a hope that transcends this broken world.

And I’m inviting you to run with me. Let’s press on together. Let’s encourage each other. Let’s keep our eyes fixed on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith. Let’s live in such a way that when we cross that finish line, we hear those beautiful words: “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

“Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith.” — Hebrews 12:1-2

Listen to the Full Episode

To my sister Joelle: I love you. I’ll see you soon. Save me a seat.

May the Lord bless you and keep you. May He make His face shine upon you and be gracious to you. May He turn His countenance toward you and give you peace.

In Jesus’s name,

Lionel

If this message spoke to you, please share it with someone who needs to hear it. And if you’ve lost someone you love, I’d love to hear about them in the comments. Let’s honor their memory together.