News and Knees

David Carroll
2h

What is with Candice Owens and Tucker Carlson when it comes to Jews and Israel. It is one thing to believe the US is too involved or to be an Isolationist. In Tuckers case to treat Ted Cruz as badly as I have ever seen anyone treat anyone in an interview. Rude does not describe it. Go watch. And then to listen to Tucker describe Qatar, the protector of Hamas, the death Cult, that killed not only Jews but Americans, on October 7, and sell how wonderful they and it is. At the same time Tucker laughs and describes Tel Aviv as a town with Drag Queen shows crosses the line. Throw in the anti semite Nick Fuentes and conspiracy theories that Israel and the jews killed Charley and Tucker and Candice begin to sound like Free Palestine DSA members on October 8. Unhinged.

The Tucker of only a year ago was a much better person. He had perspective. He has lost it. He has become mean, and venal. The man is a great interviewer. I am a subscriber. Sadly that may change soon. It is too weird and disheartening to watch him normalize what appears deep hostility towards Israel and the Jewish people, "THE JEWS", to the point where you think that the massacre on October 7 was justified and the war in Gaza was all Israel fault, never mentioning that Hamas initiated the massacre and that Hamas and the Palestinians could have stopped it by agreeing to release the hostages. They didn't.

No wonder Charlie cut off Candice. I wonder when Trump cuts off Tucker if he has not already.

Wake up Tucker, Candice. You are in a dark place.

Dan’l
1h

Very well done, Lionel: you’ve threaded some tough needles, without overstepping reasonable limits, for a fair and balanced view.

You’ll never make most folks happy by telling them the truth, buUut… most folks will be miserable anyhow, no matter what you say (soOo… do what makes you happy ~;-)

