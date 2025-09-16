As busy as Charlie was, meeting with President Trump, Vice-President Vance, and nearly every major conservative political, media, and religious leaders, he would take time to text me a Bible verse, to which I would give a thumbs up or text one back.

I debated whether or not to share some these, but since so many people only knew him from headlines, I thought it was important to let them know what a genuine Christian he was.

July 12, 2023

Charlie: John 16:33 “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.”

Jesus, the LOGOS, TRUTH, overcomes the “world” (lies, darkness, Satan)

The iron law of the universe is that true things ultimately prevail. That is the promise of Christianity.

We are in a confusing battlefield. Satan is the “prince of the world” constantly making us doubt. Satan in Hebrew is “prosecutor” “accuser” “doubter”

Jesus, the Christ, didn’t just say true things but was truth himself. And … the truth frees you.

August 6, 2023

Charlie: Psalm 119:159-160 "See how I love your precepts; preserve my life, Lord, in accordance with your love. All your words are true, all your righteous laws are eternal."

August 28, 2023

Charlie: 2 Thessalonians 3:16 "Now may the Lord of peace himself give you peace at all times and in every way. The Lord be with all of you."

Charlie: Thank you bill. Keep up the incredible work

September 14, 2023

Bill: Charlie, Former Arkansas State Senator Jason Rapert heads up NACL (National Association of Christian Lawmakers) would like you to speak at their big event. He has lawmakers from all over the country who are members of NACL

September 15, 2023

Charlie: (texted link to article “Charlie Kirk tells pastors TPUSA Faith’s No. 1 mission is to excommunicate wokism from the American church as quickly as possible”)

Bill: God is using you & Erika in powerful way! The Spirit of the Lord is upon you and within you for such a time as this!!!

September22, 2023

Charlie: Proverbs 2:6 "For the LORD gives wisdom, from his mouth come knowledge and understanding."

October 2, 2023

Charlie: Deuteronomy 31:8 "It is the Lord who goes before you. He will be with you; he will not leave you or forsake you. Do not fear or be dismayed."

October 27, 2023

Charlie: Proverbs 16:32 "Better a patient person than a warrior, one with self-control than one who takes a city."

October 28, 2023

Bill to Charlie: Jeremiah 17:7-8 “But blessed is the one who trusts in the Lord, whose confidence is in him. They will be like a tree planted by the water that sends out its roots by the stream. It does not fear when heat comes its leaves are always green. It has no worries in a year of drought and never fails to bear fruit.”

Charlie: Thank you

November 21, 2023

Bill to Charlie: Thank you for pushing back against “critical race theory” in the military!