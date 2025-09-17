May 23, 2025, Salem News Channel Charlie Kirk and Bill Federer discuss the role of Christians in government and what the Bible says about it

June 6, 2025 Charlie: Matthew 5:9 "Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God." Bill: Amen! And YOU are definitely a God-ordained Spirit-led peacemaker!!

June 17, 2025 Bill: I spoke at Rob McCoy's church Sunday, but my wife, Susie, watched you and Erika at the Young Women's Leadership Summit on TV. She said it was ABSOLUTELY OUTSTANDING!!! She was SO IMPRESSED with Erika, saying she is such a tremendous role-model for young women! She like the way that you and Erika answered all the young girls' questions so perfectly!!! She liked the way you keep Saturday - the Sabbath day - with your family! Charlie: Wonderful!!!

On September 6-7, 2025, my son, Michael, and I joined Charlie in South Korea with Rob & Michelle McCoy to be a part of Build Up Korea with Mina Kim

It was an amazing event drawing thousands of young people who want to preserve that country’s freedom as well as the Christian faith, as Korea is 25 percent Christian.

Other speakers were Rob McCoy, Ryan Helfenbein of Liberty University, Alex Bruesewitz, Joe Ahn, Kangmin Lee, Abigail Dejarnatt, Maureen Bannon (daughter of Steve Bannon, who address the crowd via video, along with Jack Posobiec)

It was personally significant moment to see my place on the speaker's line up -- a switch from eleven years earlier, when I first heard Charlie speak at the Robinson Civic Center in Illinois.

This time I was the “warm up” speaker right before Charlie took the stage.

Charlie met with a Korean reporter before his talk, with Mina Kim interpreting.

I recorded the audio of Charlie’s interview, as it is a habit of mine to make sure the media does not misquote. At the 9 minute 40 second mark the reporter asked if Trump winning was the election happiest moment of his life.

Charlie responded that it was the fourth happiest.

First happiest was marrying Erika, second and third were his children’s births, Trump winning was fourth.

Then across the room, Pastor Rob McCoy said - giving your life to Jesus!

Charlie quickly corrected his answer to the reporter, saying his happiest moment was giving his life to Jesus, the second was marrying his wife, third and fourth were his children, so Trump’s win was fifth!

Thank you, Charlie, that above all your brilliance and communication skills, that above all your keen political insights, your witness of our Lord and Savior Jesus is first!

In the back room, Charlie met with Korean Pastor Son Hyun-bo of Segero Church in Busan, South Korea, -- a courageous pastor who helped organize a million Koreans to fill the streets of Seoul to protest the a pro-trans bill before their legislature.

Soon after the country got a new President, who has made overtures to China and North Korea, the pastor’s home was raided, his cell phones and computers seized, drummed up lawfare charges were filed against him, and he was threatened with arrest.

While I watched, Charlie promised Pastor Son Hyun-bo that if the Korean government arrested him, he would personally call President Trump and let him, and everyone in America, know about this political weaponization in South Korea against Bible-believing Christians!

In one of Charlie Kirk's last statements at the Build Up Korea event, he said

"But my last piece of advice - put Jesus first in all that you do!

But then we must ask, what is the second most important thing?

The second most important thing is to make sure you are allowed to do the first thing!

Everybody - it is not news to you, there is a crack down against the Christian faith in this country happening right now. And as believers we are Biblically commanded to stand up for those persecuted in the faith.

And if you don't focus at all on the second thing, which is making sure you can spread Jesus, then we will all be sharing the Gospel from a prison cell one day!" (watch here)

My son texted Charlie afterwards.

September 6, 2025 Michael: Maybe the best speech you’ve given. Well done brother. Travel safe. Charlie: Thank you so much man, I pray it was well received!