Two days after we left, Pastor Son Hyun-bo was arrested by the South Korean government and is currently in prison.

Please pray for the Christians in South Korea!

Less than 24 hours before Charlie was assassinated, he texted Rob McCoy, Bob McEwen, and me this Bible verse:

September 9, 2025, 10:31am I Corinthians 16:9 "... for a wide door for effective work has opened to me, and there are many adversaries."

September 10, 2025, Pastor Rob texted me:

“My friend Charlie Kirk was murdered today by a coward. His life will be remembered for many wonderful things. He built it all with the power of the spoken word. He never used violence but was threatened every day with violence by those who couldn’t contend with logic and truth and now they have done to my friend what evil always does; it takes away life. Charlie did not die however but instead he has begun to truly live. His life was secured eternally by His Savior Jesus Christ. This truth allowed Charlie to face every threat with courage because he didn’t fear death. All evil knows is death and they derive power from death. Charlie lived for life and will be remembered for this. My heart is broken for his family; His wife Erika and his two precious children. Evil has not prevailed and it will not win. Charlie called me his pastor but I prefers to be known as his friend and greatest fan.

Today reminds me of what Billy Graham said. He said one day you’re gonna hear in the newspaper that I died. Don’t believe them!. I’ll be more alive than I ever have been."

Our prayers go out to Charlie's beautiful wife Erika and his daughter and son.

Thank you Erika for keeping Turning Point going forward! It will be greater than ever, mobilizing young leaders! We know that is what Charlies would want.

This IS the turning point - millions of young leaders rising up to take Charlie's place, carrying forth the truth to the entire world!

Charlie, we miss you. Your 31 years have changed the world.

I was brought to tears seeing an AI picture someone produced of Charlie walking up white marble steps into Heaven to meet Jesus, and turning around to pass the baton to a crowd of young people holding their hands up to grasp it.

I couldn’t help but think of President Abraham Lincoln's famous ten-line Gettysburg Address, November 19, 1863. I cannot now read it without also thinking about Charlie

“Four score and seven years ago – (now nearly 250 years ago) -- our fathers brought, on this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.

Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.

We are met on a great battlefield of that war. We have come to dedicate a portion of that field, as a final resting place for those who here gave their lives that that nation might live.

It is altogether fitting and proper that we should do this.

But, in a larger sense we can not dedicate—we can not consecrate—we can not hallow—this ground. The brave men, living and dead -- (Charlie now being among them) -- who struggled here, have consecrated it, far above our poor power to add or detract.

The world will little note, nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did here.

It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.

It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us—

that from these honored dead – (now including Charlie Kirk) – we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion —

that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain—

that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom and –

that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.

--

