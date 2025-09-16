News and Knees

News and Knees

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peas&Carrots's avatar
Peas&Carrots
2h

I miss Charlie, I can't fathom how all of you continue to function, but I'm working on it, me and God and my son, friends...thank you for sharing. It helps, the Trump team as well...I'm Canadian, born USA, one of my nicknames is Trump lol! Charlie has been an inspiration, the same age as my son, what an amazing person.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Trish Rai's avatar
Trish Rai
1h

https://thelastchord.substack.com/p/have-we-lost-the-art-of-the-middle

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture