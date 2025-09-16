The Inspiring Charlie Kirk: My Friendship with a Great Man - by Bill Federer Part 3
A Tribute to Charlie Kirk by Bill Federer
November 22, 2023
Charlie: Psalm 7:17 "I will give to the Lord the thanks due to his righteousness, and I will sing praise to the name of the Lord, the Most High."
November 23, 2023
Charlie: Thankful for you Bill.
Bill: We, and millions more, are thankful for you & Erika.
November 27, 2023
Charlie: (texted link to The Charlie Kirk Show “REWIND: The Origins of Thanksgiving with Bill Federer”)
Please share.
Bill: !!!
November 28, 2023
Charlie: Hebrew 11:1 "Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen."
Bill: Amen
November 29, 2023
Charlie: Ecclesiastes 3:1 "There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens."
December 2, 2023
Bill to Charlie: I am with Pastor Joe & Kathleen Pedick – they really love you & Erika.
Charlie: That’s really sweet. I really like them!!!
December 4, 2023
Charlie: James 1:2-5 "Consider it pure joy my brothers and sisters whenever face trials of many kinds, because you that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything. If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given you."
Bill: !!
December 5, 2023
Bill to Charlie: “Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” Deuteronomy 31:6 KJV
Charlie: I love that verse
December 9, 2023
Bill to Charlie: Daniel 11:32: “… but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits.”
Daniel 12:3: “And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.”
December 17, 2023
Bill: (After Charlie’s message at AmericaFest) WOW! POWERFUL GOSPEL MESSAGE!!!
Charlie: Thank you!
January 15, 2024
Bill to Charlie: “A liberal is someone who won’t take his own side in a fight.” - Poet Robert Frost. Thank you for having courage. Jeremiah 1:8 “Be not afraid of their faces: for I am with thee to deliver thee, saith the LORD.”
Charlie: God bless you
April 19, 2024
Bill: You should interview Dr. Anna Ord, Dean of College Health & Behavioral Sciences at Regent University. She grew up in Soviet Moscow. She totally destroys “socialism” speaking to woke students!
Charlie: Wow! Cool
Bill: I am at Regent for Board of Trustees meeting having dinner with her. She remembers being six years old having to stand in line with her mom from 5:00 to 8:00am in minus 30 degree winters once a week to get a quart of milk for their whole family! When she came to America she took photos of grocery store shelves to send back to her family. And she is appalled at naive American students wanting socialism!
Charlie: Wow
May 21, 2024
Bill: CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR SON!!!
Charlie: Thank you!!!
May 27, 2024
Charlie: John 15:13 "Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends."
Memorial Day. We remember.
May 28, 2024
Charlie: Proverbs 16:24 "Gracious words are like a honeycomb, sweetness to the soul and health to the body."
May 31, 2024
Bill: Trump is now America’s version of Nelson Mandela, who was imprisoned then became president!
Bill: Charlie - I was on Kevin Freeman’s Economic War Room and spent time with Lt. Col. Tommy Walker USMC (ret) the new president of Center for Security Policy
Charlie: Excellent
July 8, 2024
Bill: Charlie - We love your new book Right Wing Revolution.
Charlie: Wow! Thank you!
August 16, 2024
Charlie: (texted link to "America was founded as a Christian nation. Prove me wrote - Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11x.com")
Bill: You are BRILLIANT!!
Charlie: I learn from you. Was I factually correct?
Bill: Yes
Bill: (attached link “Was the U.S. Constitution ratified by ‘Christian’ States? – American Minute with Bill Federer”)
This one always ties liberals into knots!
Bill: (attached link “Articles of Confederation: The First U.S. Government & the Role of Religion in the States that Ratified it – American Minute with Bill Federer”)
Bill: (attached link “Blackstone’s Commentaries of the Laws of England: Charles Finney’s Gospel Revival, & “another gospel” – Liberation Theology Social Justice – American Minute with Bill Federer”)
Bill: I put my research together on the 13 state constitution in this book “The Original 13 – A Documentary History of Religion in America’s First Thirteen States”)
