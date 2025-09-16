November 22, 2023 Charlie: Psalm 7:17 "I will give to the Lord the thanks due to his righteousness, and I will sing praise to the name of the Lord, the Most High." November 23, 2023 Charlie: Thankful for you Bill. Bill: We, and millions more, are thankful for you & Erika. November 27, 2023 Charlie: (texted link to The Charlie Kirk Show “REWIND: The Origins of Thanksgiving with Bill Federer”) Please share. Bill: !!!

November 28, 2023 Charlie: Hebrew 11:1 "Now faith is the assurance of things hoped for, the conviction of things not seen." Bill: Amen

November 29, 2023 Charlie: Ecclesiastes 3:1 "There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens." December 2, 2023 Bill to Charlie: I am with Pastor Joe & Kathleen Pedick – they really love you & Erika. Charlie: That’s really sweet. I really like them!!!

December 4, 2023 Charlie: James 1:2-5 "Consider it pure joy my brothers and sisters whenever face trials of many kinds, because you that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything. If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given you." Bill: !!

December 5, 2023 Bill to Charlie: “Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” Deuteronomy 31:6 KJV Charlie: I love that verse

December 9, 2023 Bill to Charlie: Daniel 11:32: “… but the people that do know their God shall be strong, and do exploits.” Daniel 12:3: “And they that be wise shall shine as the brightness of the firmament; and they that turn many to righteousness as the stars for ever and ever.” December 17, 2023 Bill: (After Charlie’s message at AmericaFest) WOW! POWERFUL GOSPEL MESSAGE!!! Charlie: Thank you! January 15, 2024 Bill to Charlie: “A liberal is someone who won’t take his own side in a fight.” - Poet Robert Frost. Thank you for having courage. Jeremiah 1:8 “Be not afraid of their faces: for I am with thee to deliver thee, saith the LORD.” Charlie: God bless you April 19, 2024 Bill: You should interview Dr. Anna Ord, Dean of College Health & Behavioral Sciences at Regent University. She grew up in Soviet Moscow. She totally destroys “socialism” speaking to woke students! Charlie: Wow! Cool Bill: I am at Regent for Board of Trustees meeting having dinner with her. She remembers being six years old having to stand in line with her mom from 5:00 to 8:00am in minus 30 degree winters once a week to get a quart of milk for their whole family! When she came to America she took photos of grocery store shelves to send back to her family. And she is appalled at naive American students wanting socialism! Charlie: Wow May 21, 2024 Bill: CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR SON!!! Charlie: Thank you!!!