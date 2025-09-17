The Inspiring Charlie Kirk: My Friendship with a Great Man - by Bill Federer Part 4
August 29, 2024
Charlie: John 8:32 Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free
August 30, 2024
Bill: Jackee is a great TPUSA Faith representative in Virginia! Met her yesterday at a Virginia Pastors conference👍
Charlie: Great!
August 31, 2024
Met Nigel Robinson TPUSA Faith in South Texas!!!
Charlie: Great!
September 6, 2024
Bill: I am having lunch with the President of the College of the Ozarks, Dr. Brad Johnson. He would LOVE to be in contact with you!!
Charlie: Would love that! I have heard wonderful things about this school
Charlie: Psalm 103:8 "The Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love."
Bill: Talked about you! Senator Josh speaks so highly of YOU!!!
Charlie: He’s the best!
September 24, 2024
Bill: Bill Federer with Turning Point leader Samantha Funderlich
Charlie: Wonderful!
October 4, 2024
Bill: Phil Walker is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Regent University. He REALLY wants to get you to campus.
Charlie: Great!! We’ll do it in 2025
October 19, 2024
Charlie: Psalm 72:11 "May all kings fall down before him, all nations serve him."
October 29, 2024
Bill: Saw a radio station in Phoenix is for sale
Charlie: interesting!
November 4, 2024
Bill: Just finished speaking in Washugal, Washington, and the couple driving me are listening to Charlie Kirk
Charlie: Thank you! Psalm 28:7 "The Lord is my strength and my shield, my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him."
November 6, 2024
Bill: (after Trump election victory) Praise God!!! All your hard work paid off!!! Thank you for being a courageous leader!
Charlie: Thank you!! We did it. GLORY BE TO GOD!
December 1, 2024
Bill: I was not sure if you were aware, but I did a book on the history of Christmas traditions to reclaim the holiday for the glory of God!
Charlie: Love this
December 2, 2024
Charlie: Jeremiah 30:17 "But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds, declares the Lord."
February 10, 2024
Bill: (texted article "How Charlie Kirk became the Youth Whisperer of the American Right")
Great article!
Charlie: Thank you!
February 16, 2025
Charlie: Zephaniah 3:17 "The LORD your God is in your midst, a mighty one who will save; he will rejoice over you with gladness; he will quiet you with his love; he will exult over you with loud singing."
March 7, 2025
Bill: My dental hygienist Emily follows Charlie Kirk TPUSA🏆
Charlie: Wow! Awesome
March 11, 2025
Charlie: Can you please send me the quotes from Jefferson or the founders that were negative on islam please
Bill: (texted link to article “Jefferson & the Barbary Pirate Wars with Morocco, Algiers, Tunis & Tripoli – American Minute with Bill Federer”)
Bill: (texted link to article “Jefferson’s views on Jesus, Christianity, Rights of Conscience, Indians, Islam – American Minute with Bill Federer”)
Bill: (texted link to article “Treaty of Tripoli & the confusion surrounding it – American Minute with Bill Federer”)
Bill: (texted link to article “Tocqueville on Christianity in America; Islam in Algiers & his seemingly prophetic warning on how Americans will lose their freedoms – American Minute with Bill Federer”)
Bill: (texted link to article “September 11th – Political Islam’s long War on the West -American Minute with Bill Federer”)
Bill: (texted link to article “How Islamic Expansion from East spread Renaissance & Reformation West – American Minute with Bill Federer”)
Bill (texted link to article “Dr. David Livingstone, Scottish Missionary to the Congo – American Minute with Bill Federer”)
March 12, 2025
Charlie: Isaiah 26:3 "You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you."
March 14, 2025
Charlie: I John 1:9 "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness."
Bill: I heard someone describe that verse as “a maintenance verse” to be used quite often
March 17, 2025
Bill: Charlie, FYI - Wednesday I am speaking at a Native American Christian Leadership Conference (with Huron Claus) in Phoenix. Great connections with that community if you are ever interested I can pass along
Charlie: Would love that.
April 20, 2025
Bill: (texted link to Keith Green’s “Easter Song”)
Charlie - Happy Easter to you and Erica and your entire wonderful family! (This is my favorite Easter song!
Charlie: Thank you! Romans 10:9 "Because if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead you will be saved."
Let’s share the truth of the resurrection daily with boldness and love.
God bless you my friend.
The Inspiring Charlie Kirk: My Friendship with a Great Man - by Bill Federer Part 01
