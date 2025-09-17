August 29, 2024 Charlie: John 8:32 Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free August 30, 2024 Bill: Jackee is a great TPUSA Faith representative in Virginia! Met her yesterday at a Virginia Pastors conference👍 Charlie: Great! August 31, 2024 Met Nigel Robinson TPUSA Faith in South Texas!!! Charlie: Great!

September 6, 2024 Bill: I am having lunch with the President of the College of the Ozarks, Dr. Brad Johnson. He would LOVE to be in contact with you!! Charlie: Would love that! I have heard wonderful things about this school Charlie: Psalm 103:8 "The Lord is merciful and gracious, slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love." Bill: Talked about you! Senator Josh speaks so highly of YOU!!! Charlie: He’s the best! September 24, 2024 Bill: Bill Federer with Turning Point leader Samantha Funderlich Charlie: Wonderful! October 4, 2024 Bill: Phil Walker is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees at Regent University. He REALLY wants to get you to campus. Charlie: Great!! We’ll do it in 2025

October 19, 2024 Charlie: Psalm 72:11 "May all kings fall down before him, all nations serve him." October 29, 2024 Bill: Saw a radio station in Phoenix is for sale Charlie: interesting!

November 4, 2024 Bill: Just finished speaking in Washugal, Washington, and the couple driving me are listening to Charlie Kirk Charlie: Thank you! Psalm 28:7 "The Lord is my strength and my shield, my heart trusts in him, and he helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise him." November 6, 2024 Bill: (after Trump election victory) Praise God!!! All your hard work paid off!!! Thank you for being a courageous leader! Charlie: Thank you!! We did it. GLORY BE TO GOD! December 1, 2024 Bill: I was not sure if you were aware, but I did a book on the history of Christmas traditions to reclaim the holiday for the glory of God! Charlie: Love this

December 2, 2024 Charlie: Jeremiah 30:17 "But I will restore you to health and heal your wounds, declares the Lord." February 10, 2024 Bill: (texted article "How Charlie Kirk became the Youth Whisperer of the American Right") Great article! Charlie: Thank you!

March 12, 2025 Charlie: Isaiah 26:3 "You keep him in perfect peace whose mind is stayed on you, because he trusts in you."

March 14, 2025 Charlie: I John 1:9 "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness." Bill: I heard someone describe that verse as “a maintenance verse” to be used quite often March 17, 2025 Bill: Charlie, FYI - Wednesday I am speaking at a Native American Christian Leadership Conference (with Huron Claus) in Phoenix. Great connections with that community if you are ever interested I can pass along Charlie: Would love that.