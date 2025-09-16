It is less than 24 hours since Charlie Kirk was shot when I am beginning to write this.

I am still in shock and did not sleep last night.

Social media is filled with tributes from across the world of people sharing how Charlie impacted their lives.

Charlie literally knew thousands of great people personally. What could I possibly add to their moving remarks. Nothing. I feel at a total loss.

But for the sake of posterity, with hopes the younger generation will be inspired to rise up and follow Charlie's example, I would like to humbly add my inadequate words to the chorus of those honoring of Charlie Kirk.

Nearly a dozen years ago, February 22, 2014, Washington's Birthday, I was the advertised main speaker at an event in Robinson, Illinois, about a 2 ½ hours drive east of my home in St. Louis, Missouri.

I remember entering the civic center auditorium, which held around 500 people. A nice turnout.

A young “warm up” speaker was addressing the crowd before me. As usual, I opened my laptop to review my notes before my talk, but I could not concentrate.

That young speaker was so captivating I had to pay attention. He talked about free market, capitalism, conservative values, and faith.

He explained that a businessman, Bill Montgomery, asked him to take a year off before going off to college to speak around the country.

That young speaker was Charlie Kirk.

A few years later, we were together on a pheasant hunt hosted by our mutual friend, Foster Friess, a conservative billionaire. My wife, Susie, and I had met him during my run for Congress in 2000.

For some 15 years, Foster included me, and later my son Michael, as part of an annual pheasant hunt at Paul Nelson Farms in South Dakota. He loved encouraging young people.

In the rustic lodge around the fireplace, two dozen or so influential leaders would discuss the serious issues facing the world and the efforts to preserve America’s freedoms.

Foster would always have me give a history talk. It was at one of these trips that Foster included Charlie Kirk.

Charlie retold how he ran into Foster at a political event and walked up a few flights of stairs with him, giving his two-minute pitch about engaging young people.

In classic Foster style, he turned and said to Charlie, I like your idea, contact my office and my assistant will send you a check. That was the seed money which helped launch Turning Point USA’s exponential growth.

Charlie later had Turning Point do a short documentary on Foster & Lynn Friess’ outstanding story, beginning with their marriage shortly after his military service to becoming an investment genius.

Foster shared how Colin Hanna explained the Gospel to him in a way he could understand, asking Jesus be his “Chairman of the Board.”

Charlie’s pastor was Rob McCoy of Godspeak Calvary Chapel, who had also served as mayor of Thousand Oaks, California.

Rob and I crisscrossed the country for years speaking at American Renewal Events sponsored by David & Cindy Lane. These were powerful events with an impressive lineup of some of the most motivating patriotic Christian speakers.

In January of 2020, Pastor Rob McCoy asked me to join him and Charlie at his church on a Sunday morning.

On this particular trip, my flight landed in Las Vegas, but my connecting flight was unexpectedly canceled.

With no other flights available, and feeling impressed to be at church service, I tried renting a car but had to wait for someone to return one. Finally at midnight Saturday night, I got a car and drove all night across the Mojave Desert.

I still remember being the only car on highway that dark night and seeing a million stars overhead. I pulled over, slept an hour and arrived at the church just in time for service. I met Erika who was there, as they had just gotten engaged – a strikingly beautiful former Miss Arizona.

The church service seemed to have a spiritually providential feel to it, with Charlie, Rob and me speaking to the congregation.

I often crossed paths with Charlie on the speaking circuit.

Foster Friess died, May 27, 2021. At the memorial service, Tucker Carlson gave a moving tribute. Afterwards, my son and I spent time with Charlie, encouraging each other to champion faith and freedom.

We talked history for two hours while in the car together driving through the Wyoming mountains, avoiding the moose around Jackson Hole.

I remembered Charlie was particularly thrilled that he stumped me on a history question.

The discussion turned toward certain types of adventurous sports. Charlie responded that he did not do any of those – that too many people had invested too much in him for him to do something risky and get injured.

Rob performed Charlie and Erika’s wedding May of 2021. I never saw Charlie light up more than when he talked about Erika. He proudly showed us wedding pictures, with her in a beautiful wedding dress with the Arizona landscape behind them. He bragged about how so totally blessed he was to have her as his wife! She truly was the highlight of his life!

Rob’s son, Mikey, was Charlie’s exceptionally capable right-hand man, and was a very key part in Charlie’s national effectiveness.

Pastor Rob McCoy invited my wife and I to move to Phoenix to help Charlie start Turning Point Faith, but we had just moved to Florida to be near some of our family members and so passed on the opportunity.

Sometimes I wonder what it would have been like had we moved.

In 2022, Rob invited me to fly out to Phoenix and have dinner with Charlie, to discuss starting Turning Point Academy, now Turning Point Education.

I still have the texts on my phone:

May 31, 2022 Charlie: Please call me Bill: I just finished an interview so I am available now – I will try calling you Charlie: (attached article “TPUSA launches first Turning Point Academy – schools promoting traditional values planned across the nation”) You are going to play a major role in this! Bill: Awesome.

At our dinner, I distinctly remember overhearing Rob ask what Charlie’s plans were for the weekend. Charlie responded that he was taking the weekend to fast and pray because he needed to get God’s direction on some important decisions.

Wow. I was so impressed by Charlie’s genuine private prayer life.

June 22, 2022 Charlie: Thank you so much for flying out Bill! I loved spending time with you. Very excited what we will be doing together. God bless you! Bill: I just spoke with my wife, Susie, and she is excited about us helping you too.

My wife and I agreed, and it has been a joy working with the absolutely first class Turning Point Education team of Hutz Hertzberg, Jennifer Burns, Francine Quintero, Scot Polender and Destiny Enos.

One of the highlights is producing a weekly educational video, “How We Got Here.”

Being a guest on Charlie's program was always a highlight. His mind worked so fast!

I know Charlie texted literally thousands people, but I picked out some of the ones we exchanged.

June 14, 2022 Bill to Charlie: Great six-minute talk! (attached article “Harvard Student Condemns Anti-Americanism in Senior Speech") Charlie: Yes! June 16, 2022 Charlie: Please send (the attached TPUSA Pastors Summit flyer) to all pastors that you know. Bill: Amen!!! Charlie: (texted link to his podcast referencing me in his podcast “The Fifth Column Invading America” The Charlie Kirk Show) Bill: Brilliant! Excellent! You are the best!! Charlie: I can’t wait to see you next week

Over the years, I have been honored to have participated in Turning Point USA and Turning Point Faith events. Charlie asked me to join him for a Freedom Night.

July 7, 2022 Bill to Charlie: (attached link “New DeSantis education standards correct popular misconception about church state separation”) I helped with this just a little. Charlie: I am glad you did. Thank you. Can you join us August 3 for event in Arizona? Bill: Yes. - The Supreme Court cited my book America’s God and Country in its (good) decision regarding separation of church and state (at end of the first paragraph on the top of the decision’s page 6) Charlie: Wow! Remarkable! August 3, 2022 Charlie: Hi Bill – See you soon. I will interview you for 45 mins then we will take questions. Lots of fun Bill: Super – I prepared a PowerPoint on the history of education just in case you wanted it Charlie: Great – let’s prepare that before – can you get that to Will asap. Bill: OK

My son and I arrived at Dream City Church in Phoenix, founded by Pastor Tommy Barnett, and pastored by his son Luke Barnett. We weren’t quite sure what to expect when we arrived, and were absolutely shocked when we walked into the auditorium and saw it packed with thousands.

There were two chairs on the platform, as Charlie often had. I turned to Charlie and asked who else was speaking that night. He replied “They are all here for you!”

I knew everyone was there because Charlie promoted the event, nevertheless, it was nice of him to say that. It was an absolutely amazing evening with Q&A before the crowd.

August 4, 2022 Bill to Charlie: Thanks for the wonderful evening at Dream City! You are doing an amazing work. Charlie: Thank you so much my friend. You were terrific. How was the response after? Bill: Big crowd at the back table – sold out of lots of books. God bless you! Charlie: So blessed to hear that.

My son and I participated in several events at that wonderful church since.

Charlie began to not just speak on college campuses, but also in churches. He was encouraged by great leaders such as Jack Hibbs, Kirk Cameron, Jurgen Matthesius, Luke Barnett, Jentezen Franklin, Eric Metaxas, Floyd Brown, Phil Hotsenpiller, John Amanchukwu, Lance Wallnau, Rick Green, Seth Gruber, and many others.

I added a small part in networking him with respected leaders, such as Andrew Wommack at Charis Bible College, Pastor Steve Riggle of Grace International, Robert Schuller, Paul Blair, Rob Pazienza at Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, Jason Rapert of National Association of Christian Lawmakers, and numerous others.

To be Continued in our Next Article