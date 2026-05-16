The Hidden Cost of AI: Power, Water, and Freedom at Risk

As more AI systems begin to proliferate throughout North America, an increasing problem is being identified through the infrastructure necessary for them. According to Dan Dicks, Press For Truth in a recent study, the impact of large-scale AI data centers is the high energy usage, which in some cases is comparable to that of an entire city’s.

As new innovations move forward quickly, it is good to remember the importance of wisdom in these situations. Genesis 2:15 teaches us to “tend and keep” the earth rather than abuse it. May wisdom lead all innovation as our technology increases.