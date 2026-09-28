⚠️ The Heartbreaking Search for a Son Amid Iran’s Deadly Crackdown

Imagine walking through a morgue filled with hundreds of bodies, desperately hoping to find your son. In this heartbreaking footage, an Iranian father searches for his 26-year-old son, Sepehr, near Tehran. After days of uncertainty, his son’s body is finally found.

Reports also claim that some families had to pay large sums of money to receive the bodies of loved ones killed during the January crackdown. And the morgue shown may have been just one of many places where victims were being held.

For these families, the hardest part was not knowing what had happened to the people they loved. The reported death toll remains difficult to verify, but every person lost represents a family left grieving and searching for answers.

This is the human cost behind the headlines—a reminder that every number represents a real person, a family, and a life that can never be replaced.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.” — Matthew 5:4