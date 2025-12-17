The Digital Identity Trap: Why Substack’s Compliance in Australia Reveals the Global Plan for Total Control

The news that Substack is rolling out age verification requirements for its readers in Australia struck the independent publishing community like a hammer blow. For many of us who rely on this platform as a haven for free speech, this move is not just disappointing—it is a surrender to a burgeoning system of digital tyranny.

Meryl Dorey, the powerful voice behind Informed Choice, articulated the shock perfectly: “To say that I was flabbergasted is an understatement!”. She pointed out the stark reality: Substack is a newsletter and publishing platform, explicitly NOT social media. It is therefore not among the platforms named under Australia’s Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Act 2024 that are expressly required to enforce age verification for users under 16.

Yet, despite its supposed commitment to facilitating free speech, Substack appears “ready, willing and yes, EAGER to comply with tyranny,” as Dorey put it.

This voluntary compliance proves the central point that critics have made for years: this is not truly about keeping children safe; it is about building the infrastructure for surveillance and control.

The Blueprint for Your Digital Enslavement

The push for online age verification is the current method being used to integrate everyone into the overarching framework of digital ID systems. A digital ID is a credential or token—like an electronic badge—that proves your identity online, while your digital identity is the full, comprehensive profile (name, birth date, behavioral signals) behind that credential.

Governments across the US, the European Union, the UK, and Australia are accelerating mandatory digital ID plans. In Australia, the Digital ID Act 2024 established the framework for the Australian Government Digital ID System (AGDIS), allowing credentials (like proof of age) to be issued and used for verification.

While the use of digital ID in Australia is currently (for NOW) voluntary, the danger lies in surveillance creep and scope expansion. What starts as a simple age check can rapidly evolve into a demand to “prove your life”. As convenience makes these systems easier to use, reliance builds, pushing them toward a de facto mandatory state even without an explicit law.

We are seeing this rapid implementation globally:

From Age Check to Censorship Hammer

We do not have to guess what this compliance means for the future of independent thought on Substack; the UK has already provided the test case. Substack previously caved to the UK’s censorship regime under the OSA, restricting access to content deemed “potentially harmful” unless users uploaded a government-issued ID or a selfie.

The type of content that gets censored is crucial. It’s not just explicit material; it is often politically sensitive information that challenges the narrative.

For example, articles have been blurred or blocked for non-verified UK users, including:

This is the control mechanism in action: if you refuse to surrender your personal data and biometrics, you are cut off from vital, uncensored information. This adds another wall around the “digital ghetto” that dissident writers are already navigating, as outside platforms like Google and X heavily block or shadow-ban links to Substack content.

When you hand over a full photo ID and a selfie, you create a biometric record that is almost impossible to erase, establishing a “high-value honeypot” attractive to criminals. For activists, whistleblowers, and those in marginalized communities, mandatory online verification eliminates safe, anonymous spaces.

Meryl Dorey understood the ultimate price of this compliance, stating she would not fund her own “enslavement”. This is why she turned off her paid subscriptions on the platform.

Our Call to the Front Line: Stand, Fight, and Pray

The acceleration toward a mandated digital identity system is undeniable. Stronger verification requirements are coming, and they threaten to destroy online anonymity and freedom of expression. This is a pivotal moment that demands action and discernment from every truth-seeker.

We must keep standing and fighting for free speech. Support those who refuse to bend the knee to the machine. When you engage with services, always prefer attribute-only attestations (like proving only your age) over uploading full identity documents or biometrics. Utilize network privacy tools like VPNs to protect your IP address, but recognize their limits against a platform demanding a passport scan.

And above all, remember that the true battle is not against flesh and blood. As the walls of total control rise around the digital sphere, we must confront the reality that we are living in the last days, where truth is suppressed and digital gates are erected to filter dissent.

Meryl Dorey refused to submit, declaring, “After nearly 35 years of fighting against censorship, I am not about to give in to the machine at this late date!”. She has chosen to turn off paid subscriptions on her Substack, refusing to “fund my own enslavement”

The physical fight for digital freedom must be anchored in the spiritual. We need to make sure our knees are still on the floor to pray, seeking the courage to refuse compliance, the wisdom to navigate these deceptions, and the strength to remain steadfast until the end. We must be watchful, sober, and united in prayer, remembering that even if we lose ground in the digital domain, our ultimate salvation rests elsewhere.

But we must never lose sight of the ultimate truth: the battle we are fighting is not merely political, technological, or against flesh and blood. As we live in the last days, facing increasing attempts at totalitarian control, our resistance must be rooted in something deeper than digital defense mechanisms.

We need to make sure our knees are still on the floor to pray. Seek wisdom through the Word, courage to stand against the tide of tyranny, and spiritual discernment to recognize the true enemy behind the digital walls. Be watchful, remain sober, and do not let the digital fight distract you from the eternal one.

