🔥 Spencer Pratt Fires Back at Ilhan Omar Over Elon Musk

Spencer Pratt has some strong words for Rep. Ilhan Omar after her criticism of Elon Musk. In a heated statement, Pratt defends Musk and points to his work in technology and space exploration as proof of what he has accomplished.

He argues that Musk has built major businesses and helped push innovation forward, making him a target of both praise and criticism. Omar, meanwhile, has reportedly taken aim at Musk as well, calling him one of the “dumbest people on earth.”

The exchange has sparked another debate about Musk’s achievements, his public image, and why people have such different opinions about him.

Watch the clip to hear Pratt’s comments and see what’s behind the heated exchange.

“Let your words be few.” — Ecclesiastes 5:2