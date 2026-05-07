News and Knees

News and Knees

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Secretary Rubio Delivers Strong White House Briefing on America’s Priorities

White house briefing on America’s priorities
Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
May 07, 2026

The White House hold a press briefing on May 5, 2026, conducted by Marco Rubio, where he discussed the pressing matters both at home and abroad involving the U.S. nation. Throughout the briefing, Rubio stood firm on supporting the administration and talked about national security, border control, economy, and U.S. involvement globally.

In times of political tension and public debate, people can easily become divided by anger, fear, or pride. As Christians, we are reminded that wisdom, truth, and self-control are important qualities for every leader and citizen alike.

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