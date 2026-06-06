Secretary Rollins Delivers Opening Statement Before House Agriculture Committee

Secretary Brooke Rollins delivered her opening statement before the House Committee on Agriculture, outlining the administration’s priorities for the U.S. agricultural sector. Her remarks focused on supporting farmers and ranchers, strengthening food security, promoting economic growth in rural communities, and addressing challenges facing American agriculture. The hearing provided lawmakers with an opportunity to review ongoing initiatives and discuss the future direction of agricultural policy.

The Secretary’s testimony offers insight into federal agricultural priorities and potential policy changes that could impact food production, rural economies, and the livelihoods of farmers and ranchers across the country.

Agriculture is built on faith, hard work, and stewardship of the resources entrusted to us. As Psalm 65:9 says, “You care for the land and water it; you enrich it abundantly.”