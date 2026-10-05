🔥 Scott Bessent Talks AI, Rising Costs, Markets & Elon Musk

What’s really happening with the economy? Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joins Mike Allen on The Axios Show for a wide-ranging conversation about some of the biggest issues Americans are dealing with right now.

Bessent talks about his frustrations with some of the warnings coming from AI leaders, the rising cost of living, and his approach to the financial markets. He also opens up about his relationship with Elon Musk and the challenges facing the economy.

From AI and markets to everyday costs and high-profile relationships, this conversation covers a lot of ground and gives viewers a chance to hear Bessent’s perspective directly.

“Plans fail for lack of counsel, but with many advisers they succeed.” — Proverbs 15:22