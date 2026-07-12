A video of Rosalind Peterson speaking at a 2007 United Nations-affiliated climate conference has resurfaced online. In her presentation, she shared concerns about persistent aircraft contrails and their possible effects on the environment, including reduced sunlight, photosynthesis, pollinators, and agriculture.

The video has sparked fresh conversations about geoengineering and aviation’s environmental impact. While the effects of aircraft contrails on clouds and climate have been studied, many broader claims about geoengineering remain debated and are not part of the scientific consensus.

As Proverbs 18:15 reminds us, “The heart of the discerning acquires knowledge, for the ears of the wise seek it out.” Seeking truth with wisdom and an open mind helps us better understand complex issues and care for the world around us.