🔥 Riley Gaines Speaks Out at the Third Texas Youth Summit

Riley Gaines takes the stage at the third Texas Youth Summit to share her experiences and talk about the issues she feels strongly about.

In her speech, she encourages young people to speak up, stand by their convictions, and not be afraid to share their views, even when facing criticism or disagreement.

Her message is a reminder that finding your voice and having the courage to use it can make a difference. Watch the full speech to hear what Gaines had to say and how the audience responded.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.” — Joshua 1:9