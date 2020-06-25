News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs XXII #25Pr
0:00
-15:16

ReVerbs XXII #25Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jun 25, 2020
Share

Just why does the Bible talk so much about the Gold?

I have this enemy of mine.. the Bible says doing good to them is like heaping burning coals on their head. I'mma do that.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture