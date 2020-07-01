ReVerbs XVIII #31Pr

Is it really wrong for me to be intimate with my boyfriend / girlfriend or soon to be husband/wife? Wine, strong drink... is it a sin to drink it? After all Jesus friend water to wine.
News and Knees
Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.Stay informed on US and Israel news with a prayerful perspective. Join me as we explore current events and respond with hope, faith, and intercession.
Recent Episodes