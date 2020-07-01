News and Knees

ReVerbs XVIII #31Pr
ReVerbs XVIII #31Pr

Lionel T.
Jul 01, 2020
Is it really wrong for me to be intimate with my boyfriend / girlfriend or soon to be husband/wife? Wine, strong drink... is it a sin to drink it? After all Jesus friend water to wine.

