ReVerbs XVIII #21Pr
ReVerbs XVIII #21Pr

Lionel T.
Jun 22, 2020
Sometimes we are so busy running after this or that such that after a while, you lose touch of what it is you really want, what you are really after.

Stop and think about it please, what are you really after? 

What is that thing you are pursuing?

