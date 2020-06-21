News and Knees

ReVerbs XVII #20Pr
ReVerbs XVII #20Pr

Lionel T.
Jun 21, 2020
Are these seeds I am sowing the right ones or the wrong ones?

I sure hope they are the right ones.

Have you ever thought that?

