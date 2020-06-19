ReVerbs XV #18Pr

News and Knees

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jun 19, 2020
Words vs Silence

I would love to be seen as a person of wisdom, wouldn't you? There is a little secret to being silent in many situations of life. Which do you choose mostly? To be a person of words or to be silent? Is there any real benefit to any?

