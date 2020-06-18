News and Knees

ReVerbs XIV #17Pr
ReVerbs XIV #17Pr

Lionel T.
Jun 18, 2020
How do I go about to have the right results?

Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in Prison and became acknowledged in the world because of his lifestyle and belief.

How do I become a person who is recognized in my field?

Discussion about this episode

