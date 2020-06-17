News and Knees

ReVerbs XIII #16Pr
ReVerbs XIII #16Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jun 17, 2020
Why does it seem as though the wicked are flourishing while the righteous?

Come to think of it, why are they flourishing? 

Why do they seem to make even more sense than some people known to be children of God?

