News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs XII #15Pr
0:00
-15:38

ReVerbs XII #15Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jun 16, 2020
Share

It is a beautiful day.  A great morning as it is. How is your day setup?

Ever wondered who sets up one's day?

Did you ever set up your day as it is supposed to be?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture