ReVerbs XI #14Pr
ReVerbs XI #14Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jun 15, 2020
Is this Wisdom thing just for anyone?

Can anyone really grow in wisdom?

As things are in this world, it seems to be that it is not really the case

