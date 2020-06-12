News and Knees

News and Knees

News and Knees
News and Knees
ReVerbs VIII #11Pr
0:00
-16:42

ReVerbs VIII #11Pr

Lionel T.'s avatar
Lionel T.
Jun 12, 2020
Share

Saving is very important. No one can hope to ever be financially independent if He or SHe does not save.

What about sowing? Are you saving, sowing, or none of them?

Is it better to save or to sow?

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Lionel T.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture