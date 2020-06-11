News and Knees

ReVerbs VII #10Pr
Lionel T.
Jun 11, 2020
Have you ever ate food without salt? Just how good is it?

Have you ever had vinegar in your teeth or smoke in your eyes? It hurts, doesn't it?

Are you salt or vinegar?

